DOH still needs to verify alleged 3rd case of NCOV in PHL

The Philippines may have its third case of the Novel Corona Virus-Acute Respiratory, but the Department of Health remains mum about it.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque hinted of the possible third case during the Senate Hearing on the said health threat.

However, Duque clarified that they are still verifying on the said case among those that are currently included in the “persons under investigation.”

In line with the recent development on the NCOV health threat the Department of Education decided to cancel its big events for this year.

During the Senate hearing of the committee on Health headed by Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, Education Sec. Leonor Briones said that they are cancelling all their events including athletic meets.

According to Briones, they were advised by the DOH to avoid exposing students to crowded places.

Aside from athletic meets, festival of talents for both local and national events have been cancelled as well.

There will be no school trips for now as part of their precautionary measures.

Briones said that they are conducting weekly assessment to know if they will be needing to cancel additional events as their priority will always be the safety and welfare of the students.

Meanwhile, the province of Negros Oriental also announced the suspension of classes in all levels for public schools.

The order came from Negros Oriental Gov. Roel De Gamo amid the threat of the NCOV. Seven patients have been placed under quarantine in the said province after showing symptoms of the said respiratory disease.

The class suspension will start on Feb. 5 until Feb 7 (Friday).

De Gamo on the other hand said that it is up to the private schools to decide on whether or not they will also suspend classes.

Five of the suspected NCOV patients are in a hospital in Dumaguete while the other two are in Bacolod.