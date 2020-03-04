DOH seeks PHP 2B funds for COVID-19 following global shortage of medical supplies

The Department of Health (DOH) is currently seeking funds from the government in order to continuously prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country following the warning of the World Health Organization (WHO) on global shortage and price gouging.

In an interview, Duque said that President Rodrigo Duterte already gave his consent for the proposed supplemental budget worth PHP 2 billion, however, it will still need approval from Congress.

In the meantime, DOH will use the PHP 530 million fund allotted for medical equipment by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Meanwhile, two lawmakers reportedly filed measures for an additional PHP 2 billion budget for the health department.

COVID-19 continued to spread in South Korea, Japan, Europe, Iran, and the United States, and several countries reported their first confirmed cases, taking the total to some 80 nations hit with the flu-like illness that can lead to pneumonia.

In Iran, doctors and nurses lack supplies and 77 people have died, one of the highest numbers outside China. The United Arab Emirates announced it was closing all schools for four weeks.

The Philippines remains with three confirmed cases, who were all travelers from Wuhan City in China — where the virus is said to have originated.

Duque said that due to the worldwide shortage, the supplier of the medical supplies tends to prioritize those countries that have local transmissions of the virus.

“Pero sabi ko kailangan araw-arawan pukpukin natin ang supplier. Kailangan ang demand natin mapagbigyan,” he stated, adding that they are also waiting for the delivery of PHP 95 million worth of personal protective equipment for the country’s health workers.