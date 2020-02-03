DOH: Remains of Chinese national who died in PH due to nCov, to be cremated

The remains of the Chinese tourist, who is the first fatality of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the country, will be cremated.

In an interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed the burial process of the deceased 44-year-old male Chinese national from Wuhan city in central Hubei province who died after developing severe pneumonia.

Duque assured the public that the virus is no longer transmissible from the deceased body of the fatality.

As of Monday, the death toll in China’s central Hubei province rose by 56 to 350, the Chinese state television reported citing official figures. There were 2,103 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 11,177.

Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 41 new deaths. A total of 265 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

According to Duque, the condition of the Chinese fatality speedily deteriorated due to streptococcus pneumoniae — common pneumonia.

“Meron ding siyang influenza virus. Mayroon siyang co-infection,” he added.

The department has yet to be informed if the cremated remains will be transported back to China.

It was later on revealed that the male Chinese fatality was the partner of the 38-year-old Chinese woman, the Philippines’ first confirmed case of novel coronavirus, that is currently confined and being observed at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

Both have traveled from Hong Kong to Cebu on January 21 and from there transferred to Dumaguete then Manila.