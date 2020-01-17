DOH records four more polio cases in the country

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Thursday that they have recorded four more cases of polio in the country.

In a statement, DOH said that a three-year-old boy from Quezon City is among the four cases they have recorded. This marks the first polio case in Metro Manila after the diseases was eradicated 19 years ago.

On Thursday, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement that they would step up the city’s surveillance campaign to make sure no other cases would occur, adding the city government will closely coordinate with the DOH to ensure the disease is eradicated and prevent it from spreading further.

Meanwhile, a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy from Maguindanao, and a two-year-old boy from Sultan Kudarat are also among the new polio cases.

All the four boys are said to have experienced fever, diarrhea, muscle pain, asymmetric ascending paralysis and weakness of extremities, the DOH said.

DOH said that the total number of polio cases in the country already reached 16, mostly from Mindanao after it made a resurgence in the Philippines in September.