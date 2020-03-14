DOH records 12 new cases for COVID-19, total rose to 64

The Philippines recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 64.

In a press release, the Department of Health stated that they ave deployed surveillance teams to conduct extensive information-gathering and contact tracing on the new cases.

The following are the information of the 12 new cases confirmed by the DOH:

PH53 is a 30-year-old Filipino male confined at the Medical City.

is a 30-year-old Filipino male confined at the Medical City. PH54 is a 40-year-old Filipino male with no travel history. He tested positive on Thursday and is currently confined at the Ortigas Hospital and Health Care Center.

is a 40-year-old Filipino male with no travel history. He tested positive on Thursday and is currently confined at the Ortigas Hospital and Health Care Center. PH55 is a 59-year-old female who is currently confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

is a 59-year-old female who is currently confined at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center. PH56 is a 41-year-old male confined St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City.

is a 41-year-old male confined St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City. PH57 is a 65-year-old male. He is confined at the Medical City.

is a 65-year-old male. He is confined at the Medical City. PH58 is a 45-year-old Filipino female who is confined at the Medical City. She has no history of travel to a place where there’s a COVID-19 case.

is a 45-year-old Filipino female who is confined at the Medical City. She has no history of travel to a place where there’s a COVID-19 case. PH59 is a 27-year-old male who is admitted at the Makati Medical Center.

is a 27-year-old male who is admitted at the Makati Medical Center. PH60 is a 49-year-old male. He is confined at the St. Lukes Medical center-Global City.

is a 49-year-old male. He is confined at the St. Lukes Medical center-Global City. PH61 is a 70-year-old female confined at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

is a 70-year-old female confined at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center. PH62 is a 35-year-old female admitted at the Ortigas Hospital and Health Care Center.

is a 35-year-old female admitted at the Ortigas Hospital and Health Care Center. PH63 is a 33-year-old Filipino male with no travel history. He is confined to the Marikina Valley Medical Center.

is a 33-year-old Filipino male with no travel history. He is confined to the Marikina Valley Medical Center. PH64 is a 32-year-old male confined at the Bataan St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center.

On Thursday, the number of fatalities due to the virus has risen to five.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte earlier placed the Metro Manila under ‘community quarantine’ as the country raised Code Red Sub-Level 2 over the COVID-19 threat.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

The recent data showed that the virus can easily be contracted to the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease and suppressed immune systems.

“We further urge those who are immuno-compromised and are with existing health conditions to be more vigilant and avoid crowded areas and mass gatherings,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.