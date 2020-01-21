DOH probes on suspected case of ‘novel coronavirus’ in Cebu City

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday confirmed that a child who went on a recent trip to China has tested positive for suspected novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines.

In a press conference, the Health Department said that they are currently investigating the case of a 5-year-old child from Wuhan, China who reportedly was admitted to a hospital in Cebu City after “manifesting fever, throat irritation, and cough.” The child is said to have tested positive of coronavirus, a virus spreading in China that has spread to more cities and killed a number of patients.

“The samples from the child tested negative for MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. The sample, though, had been sent to the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory in Australia to identify what kind of coronavirus it is,” Duque said.

The test results are expected to come out on Thursday, January 23.

The “non-specific pancoronavirus,” accoridng to DOH, means it could be the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) or any of the four other existing coronaviruses that can infect humans.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The Daxing health commission in the capital Beijing said it had confirmed two cases of coronavirus, while the southern Guangdong province’s health commission confirmed one case in Shenzhen. They mark the first cases in China beyond the central city of Wuhan where the virus first emerged.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said 136 new cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus strain had been found in the city over the weekend, adding to 62 already known cases. A third death occurred on Saturday, the authority said in a statement.

Duque noted that the pediatric patient tested negative for MERS-COV and SARS, but tested positive for “non-specific coronavirus.” He added that the child “is still experiencing cough but is currently stable.”

The said specimen was already sent to specialists in Australia to identify the virus’ strain.

The outbreak was one of the top trending topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where many users expressed concerns about their safety.

“Who knows how many people who have been to Wuhan may be unaware that they have already been infected?,” one user said.

China’s Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper, said in an editorial the government needs to disclose all information and not repeat the mistakes made with SARS. Chinese officials covered up the SARS outbreak for weeks before a growing death toll and rumors forced it to reveal the epidemic.

“Concealment would be a serious blow to the government’s credibility and might trigger greater social panic,” the editorial said.