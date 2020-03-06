DOH probes 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad after visiting PH

The Department of Health (DOH) vowed to get more information on the current condition of the three foreigners who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after their travel in the Philippines.

In a statement, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they will check on the arrival dates of the Taiwanese, Australian, and Japanese nationals to the country in order to confirm if they really contracted the virus here in the Philippines.

In a report from Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (TCDC), a 30-year-old man, identified as Case No. 44, return to his home in northern Taiwan following his 5-day trip in the country with his friends from February 28 to March 3. The man had diarrhea while he is still in the country.

On March 5, the man was confirmed to be the 44th case of COVID-19 in their country after results from his laboratory test turned positive.

On the other hand, the federal government of New South Wales in Australia reported that “a female who is believed to have returned from the Philippines” is among six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The woman in her 60s, who reportedly boarded a Cebu Pacific flight 5J39, returned to Australia last March 3.

Vergeire also pleaded the public to refrain from spreading speculations in regard to the said report.

Earlier, Health authorities said no local transmissions have been reported in the country. The only confirmed cases in the country were the three Chinese nationals from Wuhan City in China.