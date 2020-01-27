DOH probes 11 suspected cases of novel coronavirus in the country

No confirmed case yet on the 2019 novel coronavirus-related (2019-nCoV) in the country.

However, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed on Monday that they are currently monitoring at least 11 people who have a travel history from Wuhan City, Hubei, China, where the novel coronavirus believe to have originated. The PUI’s are of international nationalities—including Chinese, Brazilian, American, and German.

Presently, they are admitted to the following hospitals in the country:

Metro Manila 78-year-old male / Asian Hospital, Muntinlupa City 44-year-old male / Adventist Medical Center, Pasay City

MIMAROPA 10-year-old female / El Nido, Palawan

NORTHERN MINDANAO 29-year-old male / Camiguin General Hospital, Mambajao, Camiguin

WESTERN VISAYAS 32-year-old female 6-year-old male 24-year-old male / All admitted at Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital, Kalibo, Aklan

EASTERN VISAYAS 36-year-old male / Tacloban City Hospital, Leyte

CENTRAL VISAYAS 5-year-old male 18-year-old female / Both admitted at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Cebu City 61-year-old female / Allied Experts Medical Center, Cebu City



Duque also said that the department has recorded 39-novel coronavirus health-related events in the country from January 12 until January 25 this year.

He added that DOH is still waiting for the results of the test done on these PUIs by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine. Once it turns positive, the patients will have to stay in the hospital for further findings.

“Kung mag-positive, hindi pa papauwiin. Magpapadala ng confirmatory test sa Melbourne, Australia,” he said.

Earlier, the Manila Health Department on Monday confirmed that no case of novel coronavirus has been recorded at the Metropolitan Hospital in Binondo, Manila.

READ: No confirmed novel coronavirus case at Metropolitan Hospital: Manila gov’t

Manila City Health Officer Dr. Arnold Pangan made the report after unverified information of a Chinese national being confined with novel coronavirus in the said hospital spread online.

According to Pangan, the patient was identified as a 27-year old male Chinese national who was working at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO). The worker reportedly resides on the boundary of Pasay and Paranaque City.

The said POGO worker was hospitalized at Metropolitan Hospital last January 25 due to fever and cough. He was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno urged the public to avoid panicking and sharing unverified information. He also encouraged all citizens to immediately proceed to the nearest clinic or health center if they feel they are suffering from symptoms of the virus.

“Hindi ikinikibit-balikat ang sitwasyong ito. Be vigilant. Huwag kayong maiilang. Huwag muna masyadong mag-alala. Tayo po ay makinig sa mga lathalain, panawagan ng mga tamang tao at ahensya ng gobyerno,” Moreno said in a statement.