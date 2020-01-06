DOH orders strict checking of incoming travelers to PH amid mysterious ‘pneumonia’ outbreak in China

Following the mystery pneumonia reportedly hitting an area in China, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has now ordered the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) a strict checking of all incoming travelers to the country.

In an order released to the public on Sunday, DOH ordered BOQ to be alert and closely monitor seaports and airport travelers with fever or have signs of respiratory infection.

“I urge the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to seek immediate medical consult if experiencing any flu-like symptoms,” Duque said.

Duque also advised the public to “embrace healthy lifestyles, practice proper hand hygiene, and observe cough etiquette to prevent transmission of respiratory infections.”

Chinese health authorities are trying to identify what is causing an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan, officials said on Friday, as the tally of cases rose to 44 and Singapore said it would screen arrivals on flights from there.

Authorities this week said they were investigating 27 cases of infection after rumors on social media suggested the outbreak could be linked to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The World Health Organization said it was aware of the reports, is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the Chinese government about it.