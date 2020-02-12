DOH monitors 382 PUIs for suspected coronavirus disease 2019

The Department of Health (DOH) revealed to be monitoring almost 400 individuals infected with the suspected 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), in which the World Health Organization (WHO) had given a new name COVID-19 or coronavirus disease 2019.

In its latest data, a total of 382 persons under investigations have been recorded by the Health Department with over 266 of them currently being monitored in a hospital and 111 others discharged but still under strict monitoring for the said virus.

The following is the breakdown of the coronavirus disease cases per region:

Ilocos Region – 3

Cagayan Valley – 18

Cordillera Administrative Region – 14

Central Luzon – 45

Metro Manila – 123

Calabarzon – 36

Mimaropa – 11

Bicol Region – 2

Western Visayas – 29

Central Visayas – 51

Eastern Visayas – 15

Northern Mindanao – 12

CARAGA – 2

Davao Region – 20

Soccsksargen – 1

The Philippines has three confirmed cases of CoVID 2019, with one fatality while the two others have recovered and already discharged.

Earlier, WHO called China’s coronavirus outbreak as a “very grave threat for the rest of the world” and should be viewed as “Public Enemy Number 1”,

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to step up measures to detect and contain the virus, especially in at least 30 countries with weaker health systems, where it could “create havoc”.

The virus has been named COVID-19, for coronavirus disease 2019, with no geographical association, he said.

Tedros, referring to some governments’ counter-terrorism measures, said: “To be honest, a virus is more powerful in creating political, economic and social upheaval than any terrorist attack.

“A virus can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist action. If the world doesn’t want to wake up and consider this enemy virus as Public Enemy Number 1, I don’t think we will learn from our lessons,” he said.