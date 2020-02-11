DOH launches 2019-nCoV ARD case tracker

The Department of Health (DOH) has launched an interactive online real-time tracker of the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) cases in the Philippines.

DOH Usec. Eric Domingo said on Monday, Feb. 10, that the public can access the tracker through its website: https://ncovtracker.doh.gov.ph.

Aside from the number of suspected 2019-nCoV ARD cases per region, the tracker also provides the status of persons under investigation for the virus.

“It’s going to be very easily appreciated. Makikita niyo yung map, kung saan yung PUIs natin,” Domingo said during a press briefing.

“The number of cases will change immediately as they change from one category to another from admitted to discharged or kung naging positive or naging negative,” he added.