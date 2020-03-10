DOH has enough funds to combat rapid increase in COVID-19 cases — Panelo

The Department of Health (DOH) has enough funds to combat the rapid increase of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines, according to presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo.

In an interview, Panelo said that Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Wendel Avisado gave them assurance after the number of cases in the country soared to 24 as of Monday evening.

Earlier, DOH asked funds from the government after the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning on global shortage and price gouging.

In an interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that President Rodrigo Duterte already gave his consent for the proposed supplemental budget worth PHP 2 billion, which will be used to purchase surgical masks and personal protective equipment of the thousands of health workers in the frontlines of the fight against the virus.

In the meantime, DOH will use the PHP 530 million fund allotted for medical equipment by the DBM.

Duque said that due to the worldwide shortage, the supplier of the medical supplies tends to prioritize those countries that have local transmissions of the virus.

“Pero sabi ko kailangan araw-arawan pukpukin natin ang supplier. Kailangan ang demand natin mapagbigyan,” he stated, adding that they are also waiting for the delivery of PHP 95 million worth of personal protective equipment for the country’s health workers.