DOH denies RITM head was axed from post

The Department of Health (DOH) clarified on Monday, March 23, that Dr. Celia Carlos will remain as Director of the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine, and that she has not been replaced.

DOH made the clarification after a copy of Department Order No. 2020-1011 went viral on social media.

The order states that DOH Asec. Nestor Santiago has been designated as Officer-In-Charge – Director IV of the RITM ‘in concurrent capacity’.

DOH explained that Santiago will only supervise the RITM to allow Carlos, with her technical expertise, to focus on optimizing the functions of the institute.

The Health Department apologized for the confusion caused by the order.

“Asec. Santiago shall guide and manage the expansion of testing capacity to public and private laboratories, and attend to coordination with other agencies,” DOH said in a statement.

“The circulating issuance stating that Dir. Carlos has been replaced by Asec. Santiago is an erroneous draft of the document which was inadvertently posted but immediately taken down,” the agency added.

Previously, pictures of conversations spread in social media implying that some politicians received VIP treatment in their COVID-19 tests, and that Carlos will be replaced as a ‘scapegoat’.