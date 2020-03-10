Top Stories

DOH denies another COVID-19 fatality, says two patients are in ‘critical condition’

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

The Department of Health has denied the information that another coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient has expired.

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that two patients — a Filipino and an American — are currently intubated and in critical condition.

Both individuals have preexisting medical conditions, according to their records.

The 62-year-old Filipino was earlier diagnosed with severe pneumonia and had other medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Meanwhile, the 86-year-old American also have “many” preexisting conditions prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The said patients are currently confined at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) and Medical City in Ortigas.

As of Tuesday morning, the government has recorded 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Contact tracing is still ongoing.

 

 

Related articles:

  1. CoVID-19 cases in China rapidly soars, over 1,355 individuals died nationwide
  2. DOH creates contact-tracing team after 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in PH
  3. Pinoy in Singapore tested positive for COVID-19
  4. DOH: 2 Filipino repatriates who had diarrhea, tested negative for CoVID-19
  5. Another Filipina in Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*