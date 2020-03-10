DOH denies another COVID-19 fatality, says two patients are in ‘critical condition’

The Department of Health has denied the information that another coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient has expired.

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that two patients — a Filipino and an American — are currently intubated and in critical condition.

Both individuals have preexisting medical conditions, according to their records.

The 62-year-old Filipino was earlier diagnosed with severe pneumonia and had other medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Meanwhile, the 86-year-old American also have “many” preexisting conditions prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The said patients are currently confined at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) and Medical City in Ortigas.

As of Tuesday morning, the government has recorded 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Contact tracing is still ongoing.