DOH confirms Pinoy tested positive for COVID-19 in South Korea

by Christhel Cuazon
People wearing face masks walk near the National Centre for the Performing Arts, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Beijing, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday confirmed that a Filipino in South Korea tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Details on the identity of the said Filipino are yet to be released, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview.

Earlier, South Korea raised its virus alert to the highest level after the number of confirmed cases for COVID-19 reached over 600— the highest outside China, aside from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said there is no travel ban yet on South Korea but Filipinos are advised to “delay non-essential travel” to the country amid the COVID-19 threat.

 

