Top Stories

DOH confirms 3 new deaths from CoVid19

by Rita Salonga
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

The Department of Health confirmed three new deaths from the 2019 Coronavirus disease, bringing the total of five fatalities in the Philippines.

In a statement issued by the DOH, the deaths include PH6, PH5 and PH37.  Based on the said memo, patient 6 was admitted at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center on Mar. 5 and was then transferred to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

PH6 experienced difficulty in breathing and was later intubated on Mar.11

“She expired the same night from acute respiratory distress syndrome due to severe pneumonia secondary to CoVid19.”

Based on a repeat chest x-ray, patient 6 showed progressive pneumonia and was known to be diabetic.

Patient 5, the husband of patient 6 also died the same night was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome from severe pneumonia secondary to CoVid19.  A known diabetic and hypertensive, patient 5 developed acute kidney injury.

Meanwhile, patient 37 was admitted on Mar. 6 at the Philippine Heart Center after experiencing onset symptoms from Feb 28.   On Mar.11 he was confirmed with CoVid19 and died Thursday afternoon.  Cause of death was acute respiratory failure.

Related articles:

  1. DOH confirms 2nd death in Manila due to CoVid19
  2. Senate will be on lockdown after being compromised by a resource person who tested positive of CoVid19
  3. 16 new confirmed CoVid19 cases; bringing PHL’s total tally to 49
  4. South Korea confirms third case of MERS virus; 64 isolated
  5. Philippines’ first case of nCoV case has recovered — DOH

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*