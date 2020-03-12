DOH confirms 3 new deaths from CoVid19

The Department of Health confirmed three new deaths from the 2019 Coronavirus disease, bringing the total of five fatalities in the Philippines.

In a statement issued by the DOH, the deaths include PH6, PH5 and PH37. Based on the said memo, patient 6 was admitted at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center on Mar. 5 and was then transferred to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

PH6 experienced difficulty in breathing and was later intubated on Mar.11

“She expired the same night from acute respiratory distress syndrome due to severe pneumonia secondary to CoVid19.”

Based on a repeat chest x-ray, patient 6 showed progressive pneumonia and was known to be diabetic.

Patient 5, the husband of patient 6 also died the same night was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome from severe pneumonia secondary to CoVid19. A known diabetic and hypertensive, patient 5 developed acute kidney injury.

Meanwhile, patient 37 was admitted on Mar. 6 at the Philippine Heart Center after experiencing onset symptoms from Feb 28. On Mar.11 he was confirmed with CoVid19 and died Thursday afternoon. Cause of death was acute respiratory failure.