DOH confirms 2nd death in Manila due to CoVid19

by Rita Salonga
People hoard bottles of alcohol after the Philippine government confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country, in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Health confirmed of the second death of a patient diagnosed with the 2019 Corona virus disease (CoVid19) on Wednesday.

“Patient #35” was confined at the Manila Doctor’s Hospital.  In a statement issued by the DOH, they are still collating details regarding the said patient and will be issued to the media as soon as it is available.

The first patient to have died from CoVid19 was a 44 year old Chinese national who arrived in Manila early this year and was admitted to the San Lazaro Hospital.

In line with the recent development, President Rodrigo Duterte has postponed his supposed scheduled trip to the island of Boracay on Thursday, Mar. 12.

In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, the President’s visit to the island has been moved to a later date.

This is supposed to be Duterte’s first visit to the island after it was rehabilitated.  The President was scheduled to distribute certificates of land ownership awards to Agrarian Reform beneficiaries of Region IV.

“In light of the recent developments and after careful review of the situation concerning the coronavirus disease (CoVid19) in the country, President Duterte will not proceed to Boracay Island on Thursday, March 12, as earlier scheduled,” part of Panelo’s statement.

