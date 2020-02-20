DOH confirms 17 additional PUIs for suspected COVID-19 in PHL

The Department of Health (DOH) said that more than a dozen new suspected cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were recorded in the Philippines.

In a data released on Thursday, 17 out of the cumulative total of 556 persons under investigation in the country were new additions to the list. Meanwhile, the number of PUIs admitted at hospitals continue to go down.

DOH noted that only 133 individuals, mostly from Metro Manila, are still confined to various hospitals in the country.

The remaining 420 PUIs were already discharged, as per the health department.

Earlier it was reported that two out of the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country already recovered and has been discharged since. The other one, meanwhile, died while being observed at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

The death toll in China following the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic has now jumped to 2,112 after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicenter of the outbreak.

On Thursday, in its daily update, more than 74,500 people have now been infected with the new coronavirus nationwide.

In a report from AFP, Hubei health officials said there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province. However, the Hubei health commission said it was reducing the number of previously reported cases in a number of cities in the province by 279.

