DOH confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19, total number at 20

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Monday 10 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing a total of 20 cases in the Philippines.

In a press briefing, Health Assistant Secretary Rosario Vergeire said that they received the results of the 10 new cases, conducted from March 6 to 8, earlier today. She added that authorities are now conducting contact tracing.

Vergeire said that they are already in coordination with at least 468 individuals who had contact with the six confirmed cases and 113 were already assessed.

Meanwhile, six of them are now under isolation.

“Ngayon na nandito tayo sa estado na meron tayong local transmission, we are now transitioning to having home quarantine, especially for those mild cases,” she said.

Vergeire added that the 4th (48-year-old Filipino), 5th (62-year-old Filipino), and 6th cases (59-year-old Filipina) are now in stable condition and still being under observed at Research Institue of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

This is a developing story.