DOH clarifies: quarantined Filipinos from China in New Clark City are not health hazard to locals

The Department of Health on Friday clarified that the use of the Athletes Village in the New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac as quarantine site for repatriated Filipinos from Hubei province, China will not be a health risk for the locals.

According to Health Usec. Eric Domingo, though the said facility area is inside Capas, it is still considered relatively far and inside the New Clark City.

Domingo added that aside from the DOH, other government agencies are doing everything to assure the safety and welfare of the community amid the planned quarantine site.

“Upon their arrival, they will be met by the Bureau of Quarantine to check who has symptoms. If they have any, they will be brought straight to the hospital. Only those healthy and asymptomatic will be sent to quarantine facilities,” Domingo said.

Some local government officials and residents of Tarlac already expressed their opposition on the government’s plan to use the New Clark City as quarantine area.

READ: Capas LGU opposes use of New Clark City as quarantine area for repatriated Filipinos from China

READ: New Clark City will be used as quarantine area for Hubei repatriates

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry said that they will be allowing merchants to sell surgical masks at a higher price.

Trade Sec. Ramon Lopez said that from the suggested retail price of Php1-8 per surgical mask, merchants will be allowed to raise the price between Php12-16.

Lopez explained that the raw materials in making the product have increased as well.

In line with this, local manufacturers promised that they will be increasing their output to 500,000 masks per week.