DOH assures public: 2019-nCoV cannot be inherited

The Department of Health refutes claims that there is a possibility that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus can be inherited.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III assured the public that this isn’t possible, following reports that a new-born baby was tested positive of the said virus.

Duque believes that the baby was infected because of direct contact with the mother, who tested positive of NCoV.

“Kapag yung baby na buhay na, nahawaan talaga through direct contact,” the DOH chief said during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

Per reports, the baby tested positive for the 2019-nCoV within 30 hours after being born at the Wuhan Children Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Doctors said that the baby is experiencing shortness of breath but has stable vital signs and manifest no other symptoms of the virus, like fever or cough.