DOH: 84% of PUIs for suspected coronavirus tested negative

Almost 400 individuals who have been kept under watch by the Department of Health (DOH) for possible coronavirus disease 2019 (CoVID-19) tested negative for the said infection.

On Friday, in a press briefing, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Vergeire said that out of the cumulative total of 455 people under investigation (PUIs) in the country, 386 or over 84% tested negative for the virus.

Vergeire added that only 66 PUIs are awaiting the results of laboratory tests to determine if they were infected or not. Meanwhile, 191 individuals are currently admitted and isolated in various hospitals across the country while 260 PUIs have been allowed to go home, including the two of the three confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Philippines.

The top three regions with the highest number of PUIs in the country were Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Central Visayas.

DOH also reported that a 71-year-old man from La Union, considered as one of the country’s PUI, died on February 12. However, the victim died due to other causes, following reports that he had a chronic obstructive lung disease, which is a condition that makes it hard for people to breathe.

Vergeire also reported that a 25-year-old female evacuee from Hubei will be referred for medical care at the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center on Friday after exhibiting anxiety-related symptoms. She is currently completing the 14-day quarantine protocol at the New Clark City in Tarlac set by the government as a precautionary measure.