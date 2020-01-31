DOH: 56 individuals under probe for suspected coronavirus

At least 56 individuals are currently under observation after manifesting symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus, the Department of Health said on Friday.

In an interview, DOH Epidemiology Bureau Head Dr. Ferchito Avelino said that the number of PUIs or patients under investigation increased less than a day after the health ministers confirmed the first case of nCoV in the country.

The number doubled following the Thursday report of DOH saying that 29 PUIs have been recorded, with 18 from Metro Manila.

On Wednesday, the San Lazaro Hospital confirmed that the 29-year-old man from Yunnan, China died have died due to pneumonia while being investigated for possible novel coronavirus. The man tested positive of HIV during the initial screening.

As of posting, the death toll on the said virus has already climbed to 212 with thousands of new cases recorded every day.

The new figures came hours after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the deadly pathogen, which has spread to a number of countries around the world. Also, the latest numbers indicate that the daily death count is continuing to grow sharply, despite unprecedented measures imposed on Hubei a week ago.

