DOH: 5 of 140 COVID-19 patients discharged, to undergo home quarantine

Five of the 140 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Philippines have been discharged and will undergo home quarantine instead, the Department of Health (DOH) clarified on Sunday.

In an interview, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that there are only 2 patients who have recovered so far – the two Chinese nationals who tested positive in early February and went back to China.

Vergeire stated that the 5 patients who have reportedly recovered are actually in-home quarantine because they exhibit mild symptoms.

“Sila po ay positibo ngunit sila po ay walang sintomas o ‘di kaya ‘yung iba ay mild symptoms. Base po sa bagong desisyon namin ngayon para hindi mas mahawa ang mga tao… sa bahay na lang po muna sila at mag-i-isolate sila do’n,” she said.

She added those with mild symptoms are actually advised to undergo home quarantine so as to protect them from further infection.

“Pinoprotektahan pa nga ho namin sila kasi ho kapag nanatili sila sa ospital, mas malaki pa yung tsansiya na magkaroon pa, magdevelop pa ng kumplikasyon,” she said.

As of Monday morning, DOH recorded a total of 140 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier stated that confirmed cases are expected to rise as more testing will be done.

