Doctor at hospital in China’s Hubei province dies from coronavirus

BEIJING – A doctor at a hospital in China’s Hubei province, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, has died from the virus, China Global Television Network reported in a tweet.

Liang Wudong, a doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital who had been at the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city, died from the virus aged 62, it said.

The virus, similar to the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome that spread in 2002 and 2003, has killed 41 and infected 1,300 as of Saturday.

Confirmed cases have been reported in Chinese cities and the United States, France, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Nepal.