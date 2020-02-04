‘Do not wear surgical mask inside out’ health expert says

A health expert debunked social media posts saying that surgical face masks can be worn with the white side facing outwards if the wearer does not have any illness.

Dr. Richard Mata stressed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that everyone, whether ill or not, should wear a surgical face mask with the colored side facing outwards and the white side facing inwards .

Mata explained that the colored side of a surgical face mask is water resistant while the white side is absorbent.

“Like diaper, yung diaper water-resistant ang labas, yung loob is absorbent. Hindi niyo pwedeng baliktarin yung diaper kung walak kang sakit or may sakit,” Mata said during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health.

Mata, also, stressed that, outside of health personnel, only persons with illness should wear surgical face masks especially during a shortage of supply.

“Kung yung may sakit siya lang ang magsusuot, tayong lahat ay safe na, we do not have to wear,” the health expert said.

“Pero kung yung may sakit ay ayaw mag-suot, tayong 100 ang magsusuot,” he added.

Several shops have ran out of surgical face masks after people went into ‘panic-buying’ mode because of the 2019 novel-coronavirus.