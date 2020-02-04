Top Stories

‘Do not wear surgical mask inside out’ health expert says

by Kristan Carag
A sign is posted on a medical supply store that says surgical and N95 masks are already out of stock, in Manila, Philippines, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A health expert debunked social media posts saying that surgical face masks can be worn with the white side facing outwards if the wearer does not have any illness.

Dr. Richard Mata stressed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that everyone, whether ill or not, should wear a surgical face mask with the colored side facing outwards and the white side facing inwards .

Mata explained that the colored side of a surgical face mask is water resistant while the white side is absorbent.

Like diaper, yung diaper water-resistant ang labas, yung loob is absorbent. Hindi niyo pwedeng baliktarin yung diaper kung walak kang sakit or may sakit,” Mata said during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health.

Mata, also, stressed that, outside of health personnel, only persons with illness should wear surgical face masks especially during a shortage of supply.

Kung yung may sakit siya lang ang magsusuot, tayong lahat ay safe na, we do not have to wear,” the health expert said.

Pero kung yung may sakit ay ayaw mag-suot, tayong 100 ang magsusuot,” he added.

Several shops have ran out of surgical face masks after people went into ‘panic-buying’ mode because of the 2019 novel-coronavirus.

Related articles:

  1. DOH to Mt. Mayon evacuees: gas mask, surgical mask ineffective
  2. DOH: “People in Metro Manila, northern provinces don’t need N95 face masks anymore, a regular mask will do”
  3. Wearing face masks not enough to prevent contamination of 2019-nCoV
  4. Health expert says: Lupus mostly to hit women, rarely men
  5. Palace amused by Halloween mask based on Prez Duterte

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*