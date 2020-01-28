Dingdong Dantes is now a Lieutenant Commander of the Philippine Navy.

The actor donned the rank of Lieutenant Commander in a ceremony at the PN Headquarters on Monday.

In a post, his wife, actress Marian Rivera shared her happiness on her husband’s new milestone.

“Lieutenant Commander Jose Sixto G. Dantes III PN (Res). Super proud of you my husband… Salute,” her caption reads.

Dantes also shared some of the excerpts from his message yesterday.

“Hindi lang sa pagiging sundalo o kasapi ng unipormadong hanay nasusukat ang pagmamahal sa bayan at pagtulong sa kapwa. Nariyan ang mga guro na araw-araw ang sakripisyo para lang malinang ang ating mga kabataan,” he said.

“Nariyan ang mga doktor at nars na pinagpapalit ang oras kasama ang mahal sa buhay para magbigay kalinga. Nariyan ang mga social workers, sekyu, construction worker, call center agent, Angkas drivers, parking attendant, at marami pang ibang na sa sariling pagsisikap ay naghahatid ng makabuluhang serbisyo sa ating lahat,” Dantes added.

He encouraged everyone by saying that a good citizen knows no profession or uniform.

“So whatever uniform we may be in today, be it your soldier’s uniform or your usual office attire, let’s not forget to put on our strongest hearts, and commit ourselves to be heroes in our own ways. I am reminded of this quote that is very close to my own heart: “Heroism lies in the nobility of committing to a way of life that focuses on goals that are greater than oneself,” he said.

Dantes has been enlisted as a Navy reservist in 2017.