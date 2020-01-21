Nation

DILG to issue show cause orders vs mayors implementing window hours

by Kristan Carag
Residents affected by the erupting Taal Volcano leave their town with motorcycles atop a truck after authorities allowed them to collect belongings and abandoned animals in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) warned that they will issue a show-cause order against mayors who continue to implement ‘window hours’ in areas within the 14-kilometer radius danger zone around Taal volcano.

If the local chief executives refuse to heed the advisory coming from DILG, we will issue them show cause orders,” DILG Region IV-A Regional Dir. Elias Fernandez Jr. said.

DILG Sec. Eduardo Ano earlier ordered local government units to stop providing window hours for evacuees to return to their homes in order to retrieve their belongings.

Ano stressed that a mandatory evacuation and total lockdown will be imposed on high-risk areas around Taal Volcano as long as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has not lifted  the Alert Level 4.

