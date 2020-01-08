DILG says 3,624 cops to be deployed to ensure peaceful, orderly Traslacion 2020

A day before Traslacion 2020, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo M. Año assures the public and devotees that “all bases are covered” as 13,624 police officers have been deployed to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the procession in celebration of the annual feast of the Black Nazarene.

According to Año, the DILG together with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and other law enforcement units were already in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the yearly procession which will transport the Black Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand back to Quiapo Church.

“This annual display of faith is expected to attract thousands of believers kaya naman siniguro namin na makakaagapay tayo sa pagtitiyak ng seguridad ng lahat,” Año said in a statement.

According to the data from the PNP, 2,144 police officers composed of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and Special Action Force will secure the Andas Wall; 1,065 from the Eastern Police District will handle venue crowd control, and 1,206 from the Regional Headquarters and Patrolmen will be stationed in the Quiapo Church Wall. A huge chunk of the police force will be manning Segment 1-8 from Quirino Grandstand to Plaza Miranda comprising of 7,191 cops; Segment A-G from Arlegui Street to Quezon Avenue with 517 from the Manila Police District; Area Security with 350; and 1,151 for the Support Unit.

“Alam nating ang Traslacion sa kapistahan ng Itim na Nazareno ay isa sa mga pinakamasidhing pagpapakita ng pananampalataya ng ating mga kababayan na nagtitipon ng daang libong Pilipino kaya naman ginawa natin ang kinakailangang paghahanda at itinalaga ang ating kapulisan para sa kaligtasan ng lahat,” he explained.

Año said that 10 firetrucks from the BFP will also be on standby to respond to any untoward fire incidents while three water assets from the Philippine Coast Guard will also be deployed.

The DILG Chief also sought the public and devotees’ cooperation during the conduct of Traslacion 2020 to avoid any accident during the procession. He said that no matter how much the local government unit and other government entities have prepared, “if the participating public and devotees won’t behave accordingly, accidents may still happen.”

Following the Manila government’s suspension of classes, Año encouraged parents and devotees who wish to experience Traslacion 2020 to refrain from bringing children, elderly, and the sick in the procession for security and safety reasons.