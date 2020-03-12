DILG reminds media to be cautious in using term ‘lockdown’ amid COVID-19 threat

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) warned the media to be cautious in using the term “lockdown” as it only causes panic for the public amid the continuous threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

In a statement, DILG spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya appealed that associating the said word in some articles should be used in a proper context.

He added that the temporary closure of a building for sanitation and disinfection doesn’t necessarily mean a “lockdown.”

In its definition, lockdown means the confining of people inside a building or a place.

Believed to be the origin of COVID-19, Wuhan City in China has been placed on lockdown after the number of confirmed cases rose to thousands.