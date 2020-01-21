Nation

DILG orders mandatory evacuation of 8 barangays in Tagaytay due to Taal unrest

by Christhel Cuazon
Police officers guard a road nearby the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday ordered a mandatory evacuation in all barangays within the 14-km high-risk danger zone of Taal Volcano, noting that it was a joint work of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council ( NDRRMC ) and upon recommendation of the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In a statement, DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya lauded both agencies saying that the evacuation among the barangays are “susceptible to Volcanic Tsunami, Ballistic Projectiles, and Base Surge so as early as Monday we already issued the Mandatory Evacuation Order.”

In the case of Tagaytay, Malaya said that PHIVOLCS listed eight of its barangays as susceptible to Base Surge and Volcanic Tsunami which is why they were included in the Mandatory Evacuation Order issued by the Department last Monday.

“Let me clarify that its not the entire Tagaytay City but only 8 of its barangays that were included by PHIVOLCS as within the Danger Zone, so business establishments may continue operating in other areas of the city,” he said.

The eight barangays from Tagaytay are Bagong Tubig, Kaybagal South (Pob)., Maharlika West, Sambong, San Jose, Silang Junction South, Maharlika East, and Tolentino East.

Based on the latest reports from DILG field offices, only Bagong Tubig and Sambong has been evacuated. The other barangays only implemented voluntary evacuation.

