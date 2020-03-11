DILG clarifies: proposed lockdown in Metro Manila ‘fake news’

The Department of Interior and Local Government quashed reports of an impending lockdown in Metro Manila.

In a Facebook post, DILG claims that the said news that has gone viral in social media is not true, “fake news.”

In line with this, the DILG is asking the public to refrain from spreading and or believing in fake news. This will only bring unnecessary panic.

Even Health Sec. Francisco Duque III during a Congress hearing on Tuesday said that a lockdown is still “premature.”

If there will be a local transmission of the 2019 Corona virus disease, Duque said that they might just implement a localized or targeted lockdown.

Meanwhile, Filipino repatriates from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, that were placed under quarantine at the athlete’s village in New Clark City have been advised to go home already.

The DOH together with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration stated that hundreds of Filipino repatriates from the cruise ship that was docked in Japan in Feb. 27 are free to leave the premises.

Their mandatory 14-day quarantine period is over.

Based on the latest press briefing of the DOH, Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said that 442 of the 445 repatriates have left the facility already.

Two of the remaining repatriates are currently confined in an undisclosed hospital after testing positive of the said virus while the other one is waiting for the result of the test.