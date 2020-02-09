Did Prez Duterte order the termination of VFA already?

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles expects that the confusion whether President Rodrigo Duterte has already ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and United States of America will be resolved within the week.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, initially, announced that President Duterte has instructed Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea to tell Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Losin Jr. to send a notice of termination to the US government.

Medialdea, however, denied, receiving such instructions from the Chief Executive.

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana also branded the statement of Panelo as ‘fake news’ and insisted that the President has not issued an order for Locsin to notify US of the intentions of the Philippines to end the VFA.

Nograles reiterated that the order might not have yet reached Medialdea and believes that the issue will be clarified as early as Monday, Feb. 10.

“Tignan na lang natin tomorrow, Monday kung may pababago ba iyan. Kasi sabi naman ni Sec. Sal (Salvador Panelo) baka hindi pa nakakarating kay ES (Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea),” Nograles said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan on Sunday, Feb. 9.

“Within the week, siguro, medyo magkakaroon ng liwanag, at clearance kung ano talaga yung gusto, utos ni Pangulo,” he added.