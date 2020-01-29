Diaz wins gold medals in World Weightlifting Cup

2016 Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz seized three gold medals on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, Italy.

The Filipina weightlifting star finished with a total lift of 212 kilograms to rule the 55 women’s kilogram division of the competition.

Diaz lifted 93 kilograms in snatch, and 119 kilograms in clean and jerk to top both categories.

Kamila Konotop of Ukraine placed second after registering a total lift of 196 kilograms, (90 kilograms in snatch, and 106 kilograms in clean and jerk).

Nouha Landoulsi of Tunisia grabbed the bronze medal with a total lift of 194 kilograms (86 kilograms in snatch, and 108 in clean and jerk.)

Filipino weightlifter John Fabuar Ceniza, meanwhile, salvaged a podium finish in the world cup.

Ceniza lifted a total weight of 269 kilograms (117 kilograms in snatch, and 152 kilograms in clean and jerk) to grab the bronze medial in the men’s 61 kilogram division.

The 22-year old Cebuano placed behind Thacj Kim Tuan of Vietnam and Shota Mishvelidze of Georgia.

Thach grabbed the gold medal with a total lift of 293 kilograms (132 kilograms in snatch and 161 kilograms in clean and jerk).

Mishvelidze took home the silver medal after carrying a total lift of 286 kilograms (131 kilograms in snatch, and 155 kilograms in clean and jerk).

Both Diaz and Ceniza seek to qualify for the 2020 Olympics which will be held in Tokyo, Japan.