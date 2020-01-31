DFA to start repatriation of Filipinos from China amid coronavirus outbreak

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday confirmed that the first batch of Filipinos in China is already scheduled for repatriation next week following the outbreak of the deadly 2019 novel coronavirus.

In an advisory issued, DFA said that they will be prioritizing the repatriation of Filipinos in Wuhan City — where the virus believed to have originated.

“The DFA intends to repatriate the first batch of Filipinos next week subject to China’s rules on disease containment, including immigration clearances, quarantine process, among others,” the advisory reads.

DFA added that Filipinos who wish to be included in the first batch should contact the Philippine Embassy in Beijing or the nearest Consulate General in their area by 3 February 2020, Monday.

Upon arrival in the country, repatriates will be subjected to 14 days of mandatory quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Health.

Earlier, Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana said that about 30 to 50 Filipinos from Hubei have indicated they want to leave the province. Meanwhile, there are 300 Filipinos in Hubei, half of them in Wuhan.

This came after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

READ: WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency