DFA to send teams to Middle East countries for repatriation of OFWs

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will be sending teams to Iraq, Iran, Libya, and Lebanon to ensure the safety of Overseas Filipino Workers in the said countries and their speedy repatriation.

DFA Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. said that the ordere came for President Rodrigo Duterte.

“President Duterte already made an order because he cares. He calls them ‘my’ OFWs’,” Locsin said during a luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 11, for the 12 Filipino seamen released by Iranian authorities after being initially accussed of smuggling oil.

“The DFA is responding as efficiently and effectively. Such is the nature of our work with regards to Assistance to Nationals. We go there. We go in harm’s way so our kababayans like you are out of harm’s way. We go there so your rights are respected and protected. We go there so you are given the due process before the courts. We go there whenever, wherever, in the service of the Filipinos all over the world,” he added.

In an earlier advisory, Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Allan Timbayan told Filipinos not to travel to both Iraq and Iran due to the tension between the latter country and the United States of America.