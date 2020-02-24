DFA starts bringing home Filipinos from cruise ship docked in Japan

The more than 400 Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship docked in Yokohama, Japan are expected to come home on Tuesday, Feb.25.

The repatriated Filipinos will be escorted directly to the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City, Capas Tarlac and will be quarantined for 14 days.

They were supposed to arrive last Sunday but were subjected by Japanese authorities to more tests against the Coronavirus 2019 or CoVid19.

According to Foreign Affairs Spokesman Ed Menez, the results of these tests will be released today, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato apologized on an ‘operational mistake’ causing a delay on the repatriation of the Filipinos.

DFA Usec. Brigido ‘Dodo’ Dulay said that 48 of the 538 Filipinos at the Diamond Princess tested positive of CoVid 19, two of them already recovered while the rest are still in different hospitals in Japan.