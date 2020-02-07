DFA repatriation team arrives in Wuhan

The repatriation team of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has arrived in Wuhan City of Hubei, China.

The DFA said that Mark Anthony Geguer and Sanny Darren Bejarin of the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, China head the team facilitating the repatriation.

Bejarin and Geguera held a consultation meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, with members of the Filipino community in Wuhan and the Foreign Affairs Office in Hubei to discuss details of the operation.

The team is coordinating with another team from the DFA home office who will be flying to Wuhan in order to assist the government’s repatriation efforts.

DFA Usec. Brigido Dulay said that at least 45 Filipinos in Wuhan expressed their desires to be repatriated. The Foreign Affairs Department plans to fly the Filipinos out of China as early as Saturday, Feb. 8.

Upon their arrival in the Philippines, repatriates who show symptoms of 2019-nCoV will be brought to hospitals, while the remaining Filipinos will be quarantined for a period of 14-days at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City, Tarlac.

More than 100 Filipinos are reported to be staying in Wuhan.