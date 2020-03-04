DFA prepares repatriation of sacked Filipinos in Hong Kong

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) prepares to repatriate Filipinos in Hong Kong.

“We’ll prepare for their repatriation pronto,” DFA Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a Twitter post following reports that Filipino domestic workers lost their jobs amidst the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Locsin also said that he feels ‘deeply disgusted’ for the failure of Hong Kong to ensure that Filipino workers will remain employed.

“Deeply disgusted with HK (which) begged us to let domestic workers return to work,” the DFA chief said.

“I extracted promise from Chinese ambassador that they’d be given same protection from COVID-19 as HK residents. I shoulda specified ‘from Hongkongers’,” he added.

In January, President Rodrigo Duterte approved a temporary travel ban of Filipino nationals to Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China where COVID-19 originated.

The move stranded thousands of Filipino workers at airports.

In February, the DFA allowed Filipinos that work, study, or with permanent residences in Hong Kong to return to the country as long as they sign a form declaring that they know the risks involved.

Prior the partial lifting, Hong Kong made assurances that Filipino workers affected by the travel restriction will not be sacked by their employers.

As of latest reports, two Filipinos in Hong Kong have tested positive for COVID-19.