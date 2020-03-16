DFA: Over 400 Filipino repatriates from MV Grand Princess arrive to PH

At least 444 Filipino repatriates from the virus-stricken MV Grand Princess have safely returned to the country on Monday, March 16, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

438 crew members and 6 Filipino passengers boarded a chartered flight from San Francisco International Airport to the Clark Air Base in Pampanga.

The repatriation was coordinated and facilitated by the DFA through the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco in coordination with the Carnival Corporation, the State Department’s Office of Foreign Missions, and the California Governor’s Office.

DFA Brings Home 444 Filipino Crew Members and Passengers Aboard MV Grand Princess from San Francisco, USA: https://t.co/0BUuJvS9BS pic.twitter.com/UpKl34WR1E — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) March 15, 2020

Upon disembarkation from the ship, the repatriates all underwent health screening by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services which included thermal scanning and other diagnostics to test if they had symptoms of COVID-19. As a matter of protocol, only those who were asymptomatic were allowed to board the buses that transferred them to San Francisco International Airport.

After landing, all repatriates were safely and immediately transported on chartered buses to the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City for the 14-day quarantine period under the full medical attention of health professionals from the Department of Health (DOH).

A total of 78 Filipino crew members volunteered to remain onboard to be part of the essential manning of the ship. Meanwhile, the 13 Filipino crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 stayed in the US and were brought to a care facility for treatment.

The other three Filipino guests disembarked and stayed in the US as they are California residents.

The group is the third batch of repatriates that the DFA brought home from COVID-19 affected areas