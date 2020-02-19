Nation

DFA orders repatriation of Filipinos on board quarantined cruise ship in Japan

by Christhel Cuazon

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has ordered the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo “to immediately repatriate” Filipinos on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan after several passengers tested positive for coronavirus disease.

“It’s our duty to take care [of] our Overseas Filipinos wherever they are. I want them home now!” Locsin said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier stated that 41 Filipino crewmen out of 500 Filipinos aboard the said cruise ship tested positive for the new virus. Once they arrive in the country, they will have to undergo the 14-day quarantine protocol of the government.

Earlier this month, the Philippine government repatriated 30 Filipinos from Wuhan in China. They are currently staying at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac for a 2-week quarantine, the incubation period of the virus.

