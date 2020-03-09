DFA: Hongkong confirms 4th case of Filipino with COVID-19

The Philippine Consulate in Hongkong has confirmed the fourth case of Filipino with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the special administrative region, a Foreign Affairs official said on Sunday.

In a post, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said a Filipino migrant worker tested positive for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic.

The patient has been confined to a quarantine facility for treatment.

As per PH Consulate in HK, a Filipino worker has tested positive for #COVID2019. Though asymptomatic, the worker is in a HK quarantine facility for treatment. This is the 4th #COVID2019 case involving a Filipino in HK. — Dodo Dulay (@dododulay) March 8, 2020

In February, two Filipinos reportedly test positive for COVID-19 however, DFA said that both have already recovered.