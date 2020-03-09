Nation

DFA: Hongkong confirms 4th case of Filipino with COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during their morning commute in a station, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The Philippine Consulate in Hongkong has confirmed the fourth case of Filipino with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the special administrative region, a Foreign Affairs official said on Sunday.

In a post, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said a Filipino migrant worker tested positive for COVID-19 despite being asymptomatic.

The patient has been confined to a quarantine facility for treatment.

In February, two Filipinos reportedly test positive for COVID-19 however, DFA said that both have already recovered.

 

 

