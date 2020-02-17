DFA: 16 more Filipinos aboard Japan cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said that 16 more Filipinos onboard the quarantined cruise ship in Japan tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“The Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, reports that as of 16 February 2020, the number of Filipinos on board who have tested positive for COVID-19 is at 27,” the statement reads.

Earlier, reports said that 16 new confirmed cases were confirmed.

DFA also added that there were no Filipinos among the 70 new confirmed cases announced by the Japanese government on Sunday.

“The Japanese Health Ministry announced that all crew and passengers on board will be tested beginning today, February 17, so that test results will be available by the time the ship’s quarantine period ends,” it added.

The cruise ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for the said virus.

In a statement, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the Department of Health is already looking for a possible quarantine facility to accommodate the Filipinos from the cruise ship once they are sent home.

Duque also added that they will have to check the availability of Athletes’ Village in New Clark City — which at present being used as a quarantine area for Filipino repatriates from China — if it can still accommodate the following Filipinos from Japan.