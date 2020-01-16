Desire to win pushes Almazan to ignore injury

A desire to win and finish the 2019 PBA Governor’s Cup Finals Series pushed Meralco Bolts center Raymond Almazan to suit up for Game 4 on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Almazan, who was diagnosed with a lateral meniscal tear in his left knee, admitted that he played for the Bolts even though he still feels discomfort from his injury.

“Uminom na lang ako ng pain killers, three times a day, para hindi ko masyadong maramdaman pero meron pa rin siyan konti. Alam mo yung parang may needle ka sa daliri na sumasabit,” Almazan told reporters.

Aside from the desire to play, the Meralco big man said that the cheers from the crowd pushed the pain out of his mind.

Meralco Bolts head coach Norman Black, meanwhile, said that he will leave it up to Almazan to decide whether to play in the crucial Game 5 on Friday, Jan. 17, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“I will leave the decision up to him. It is his leg and I can’t feel what he is feeling. So I’ll trust the player whether to play or not,” Black said in a press conference after Game 4 which the Bolts lost, 94-72.

Almazan expressed hope that he will play in the upcoming game but said that he still needs to double check the status of his injury.

“Sana sa Game 5 kasi chinecheck ko pa siya ngayon kung baka mamaya sumakit siya,” Almazan

He will also undergo an operation after the best-of-seven finals for his injury.

“Ooperahan siya after ng series. Six weeks ang pahinga, pero gusto kong tapusin ang series,” Almazan said.