DepEd to decide on proposed shortening of classes due to CoVid19 situation

The Department of Education will issue its decision within the week regarding the proposed shortening of the school year amid the continuous increase of Corona virus disease 2019 cases in the country.

Education Sec. Leonor Briones said that they will soon announce to the public their decision following the confirmation of the Department of Health of local transmission of CoVid19.

Briones added that they are just waiting for the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte, especially that the president’s main concern is the safety of the students.

Briones clarified that even if DepEd will allow the shortening term of the school year, mass promotion will not be an option.

The DepEd Secretary insisted that we shouldn’t tolerate a system that will allow all students to receive passing grades even if they failed on some of their subjects.

Meanwhile, some local government units already announced the suspension of classes in both public and private schools with the confirmation of 10 more CoVid 19 cases, bringing the Philippines’ total number of confirmed cases to 20.

