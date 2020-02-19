DepEd: Students may have shorter summer vacation due to class extensions

The Department of Education (DepEd) said students may have shorter vacation this school year due to class extensions and the rising number of class suspensions in several regions for various reasons.

In a statement, DepEd said that summer vacations may be shortened but this will be the last resort and will only be implemented in selected areas.

According to Education Secretary Leonor Briones, there are 203 days for the School Year 2019-2020 but due to class suspensions, the number of days may be lesser. The minimum number of days, however, for actual school days is 180. Once lessened, remedial classes should be organized.

“The law provides there should be a specific number of days for teachers to have face-to-face discussions with their students. So, what they usually do is they have extension of classes,” Briones said.

“But how they will extend classes, whether longer hours during the day or on Saturdays or on Sundays or however they do it, they will have to comply with what is required by law,” she added.