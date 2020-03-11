DepEd sees no need to automatically pass students due to COVID-19 threat

The Department of Education said that there is no need to automatically pass all students affected by class suspensions due to the health threat caused by the 2019 Corona virus disease.

DepEd Sec. Nepomuceno Malaluan said that the grades of students can already be computed based on the curriculum since the 2019-2020 school year is about to end.

“If you fail, you fail,” Malaluan said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“We are at the point where we can evaluate the students already based on the curriculum requirements of the year dahil patapos na nga. We did not see any need for such a policy,” he explained.

Malaluan also stressed the need to improve the quality of education in the Philippines based on the results of the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).

Filipino learners ranked lowest in reading comprehension based on the triennial survey conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Philippines also placed second lowest in science and math in the same study.

“We need to do a lot to address the challenge of quality in basic education,” Malaluan said.

“I think that a proper assessment of our students is important in ensuring that we continue with this effort to upgrade the quality of basic education in the country,” he added.

Malaluan also mentioned that students can take remedial classes if they fail to pass based on the curriculum.

Navotas mayor Toby Tiangco urged DepEd to automatically grant passing grades to all students to prevent students from attending classes amidst the COVID-19 threat.