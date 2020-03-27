DepEd official tests positive for COVID-19

The Department of Education (DepEd) confirmed that a school division official in Mandaluyong City tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DepEd assured the public that the official is currently at a hospital and is recovering.

“Within the DepEd community, we have checked on his colleagues with whom he had close contact prior to hospitalization. None of them has exhibited respiratory symptoms so far,” DepEd said in a statement.

DepEd also confirmed that the official attended some competitions of the National Festival of Talents (NFOT).

The agency said that they will check on the delegates of the NFOT, and the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) who have been placed under precautionary home quarantine even before the official tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are nearing the tail-end of the precautionary home quarantine, and overall we have monitored a small number of participants that were classified as PUIs but there is no link that can be established to the patient from Mandaluyong,” DepEd assured.

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to clear the precautionary period without any further incident, in light of the heightened measures we adopted for the NSPC and NFOT,” the department added.

DepEd have also sought the help of the Department of Health (DOH) to trace people who had contact with the official.

“We have coordinated with the DOH and no less than the Secretary of Health has instructed his staff to do an extensive contact tracing as it is still an imperative for an effective containment,” DepEd said.

“The DOH will oversee the contact tracing and notification within and outside DepEd following their protocols,” the agency explained.