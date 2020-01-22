DENR closes down slaughter-house in San Juan City

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) shut down a slaughter house on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Brgy. Kabayanan, San Juan City.

DENR Sec. Roy Cimatu and San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora led the serving of the closure order against Megga Foods and Stockfarm Inc., which was found discharging waste water into the San Juan River.

Based on the closure order, the establishment violated the San Juan City Revenue Code and Republic Act Np. 9275, also known as the Philippine Clean Water Act.

Zamora said that the slaughter house lacked a waster-water discharge permit and sanitary permit.

“Nung October kami ay nag-bigay ng show cause order sa kanila para sagutin nila kung bakit walang silang mga permit na ito. Hanggang ngayon hindi pa kami nila sinasagot,” Zamora said.