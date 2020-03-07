Deloitte PH reveals employee test positive for coronavirus

A multinational professional service network in Taguig City confirmed on Saturday that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post, Deloitte said that an employee from their office in Bonifacio Global City (BCG) is currently in the hospital to receive treatments and undergo further tests in regard to the said virus.

“The health and safety of our people, our clients, and our community is our highest priority, and our immediate response has been to take all necessary actions to manage the situation,” their statement reads.

“Deloitte Philippines continues to comply with the instructions and directions from the Department of Health. All necessary actions were promptly taken to inform those who might have come into contact with the colleague for the appropriate checks and provide any possible form of support,” it added.

The firm vowed to continue to monitor and manage the COVID-19 situation in order to respond as necessary.

Their announcement came a day after the Health department announced on Friday two new cases of the deadly virus, with one possible case of local transmission, bringing a total of five confirmed cases in the country.

In a press conference, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that one of the new cases of the deadly virus in the country is a 48-year-old male Filipino who previously traveled to Japan. The patient arrived in the Philippines last February 25 and started exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills starting March 3.

Meanwhile, the fifth case is a 52-year-old Filipino who had no traveling history outside the country and is said to have regularly visited a Muslim prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills, San Juan City. The patient, with known hypertension and diabetes, started experiencing cough last February 25.

He was later on admitted to a Manila hospital last March 1 due to severe pneumonia.

As of posting, both patients are currently confined at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

